PKL 2022: 5 most valuable players in the league stage of Pro Kabaddi League Season 9

#4 Ankush Rathee (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

The Jaipur right-corner defender is the prime contender for the prestigious honour of emerging player of the season award after delivering a groundbreaking performance in his debut PKL campaign.

The ONGC product arrived at the Pro Kabaddi stage with a high reputation earned in the domestic circuit. Hence, the Pink Panthers gaffer Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan had no second doubt while awarding him first-choice status for the right-corner position.

Rathee has overshadowed the high-profile faces of the JPP such as Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar right from the very first matchday. The youngster is currently on the top of the individual High 5s leaderboard with 8 under his helm and can take it up to the double-digit mark in the remaining knockout fixtures.

He is currently standing on 81 tackle points from 22 games and also has the golden opportunity to break Mohammadreza Shadloui's record for scoring most tackle points in a debut season (89).

#3 Bharat Hooda (Bengaluru Bulls)

We all expected that it will be the Railways' assailant Vikash Kandola who will be stepping out to fill the big shoes of Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, especially after his staggering auction price.

However, it was the Services youngster Bharat Hooda who emerged as the strike bull raider and became an overnight raiding sensation. The rise of this Haryana-based assassin proves that the Bengaluru head coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat is a master of unearthing new talents out of nowhere.

Hooda's first breakthrough performance came in Bengaluru's second league game where they faced Puneri Paltan and he played a pivotal role in the nail-biting triumph. His towering height gives him an advantage while attempting hand-touch skills and also makes his escape route easier against the low-number defence.

The 24-year-old is sharing the crown of scoring most Super 10s in the ninth edition with Maninder Singh (11) and must be aiming to overthrow his companion from the top spot.

#2 Fazel Atrachali (Puneri Paltan)

It is the captain who has changed the fortunes of the Orange Stallions who were struggling to make it to the playoffs in the previous season and now finished in the Top 2. The Iranian captain missed the first three Pune fixtures due to Visa issues and the Maharashtrian outfit could not register a single victory in those games in the absence of their general.

Fazel was the missing piece of Pune's puzzle as the Paltan commenced their reign of terror very soon after his comeback to the league. Sultan Atrachali's presence on the mat is so valuable for Pune that their all-out crisis always starts from his department to the revival bench most of the time.

The Asian Games gold medalist left-corner defender also became the first defender in the history of this league to touch the incredible milestone of 400 tackle points this season. Fazel who recently crossed the mark of 50 tackle points can break into the Top 10 if he is able to replicate his past heroics in Season 9 knockouts as well.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Despite the diligent efforts of the Services raiding sensation, Jaipur missed out on the playoffs qualification ticket after their regrettable bottle job in the decisive games.

Arjun is on a mission to achieve all of the tasks on his bucket list which he failed to accomplish in the previous season. His contribution not only help the Rajasthan-based franchise to qualify for the knockouts but also emerged as the table-toppers and now he will be turning up for the Semi Final clash with his beloved Orange Armband.

The 23-year-old assailant has expanded his raiding skill set which was limited to bonuses and touchpoints with the additions of toe-touch, jump, back-kick and multi-point escapes. He has already bagged 286 raid points from 22 appearances and is just 14 points away from joining the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, and Naveen Goyat in the prestigious 300 Club.

The Pink Panthers will be the clear favourites to advance through the Semi Final stage having such a highly-skilled and in-form raider like Arjun on the roster.

By Mohak Arora, Sports Expert, Parimatch Brand