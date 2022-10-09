PKL 2022: Arjun Deshwal’s Super 10 powers Jaipur Pink Panthers past Patna Pirates

Bengaluru, October 9: Arjun Deshwal's Super 10 helped Jaipur Pink Panthers defeat Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (October 9).

Star raider Deshwal registered 17 points from 20 raids for the Pink Panthers, who bounced back from their opening game loss. Deshwal got valuable support from V Ajith Kumar, who scored 5 points, while Ankush just fell one short of a High 5 with 4 tackle points.

For the Pirates, Rohit Gulia got a Super 10 with 11 raid points - 6 touch and 5 bonus points, while the main raider Sachin also scored 10 points - 6 touch, 2 bonus and 2 tackle points. The defence, however, faltered with only Sunil registering 2 points.

Rohit Gulia chipped in with a couple of raids as Patna Pirates inched ahead at 6-3 in the 8th minute. However, Arjun Deshwal helped Jaipur level the scores at 7-7 through a few fabulous raids.

Moments later, Patna were on the verge of being ALL OUT, but Sachin effected a raid and ensured that his team stayed in the lead at 10-9. However, the Panthers eventually inflicted an ALL OUT and gained the lead at 12-11.

Jaipur's defender Ankush also stepped up his game as his team attained a massive lead at 17-12 in the 18th minute. The Pink Panthers comfortably led at 18-14 at the end of the first half.

Deshwal effected a SUPER RAID in the 27th minute and reduced the Pirates to just one player on the mat. Moments later, the Panters inflicted an ALL OUT and took complete control of the match at 27-17.

V Ajith also showcased top form as Jaipur kept forging ahead. Sachin effected a fantastic raid in the 37th minute, but the Pirates couldn't find a way to pick up points consistently allowing Jaipur to hold on to their lead at 34-26.

Thereafter, the Jaipur raiders stopped taking risks and treaded carefully on the mat before closing out a comprehensive victory. Jaipur will next be in action on October 14 against Haryana Steelers, while Pirates will return to mat on October 11 against Telugu Titans.