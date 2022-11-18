PKL 2022: Aslam Inamdar show propels Puneri Paltan to big win over Haryana Steelers in first game in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 18: Puneri Paltan continued their rich vein of form and started the Hyderabad leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they defeated Haryana Steelers 41-28 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday (November 18). Aslam Inamdar emerged as the star for the Pune side with 10 points on the night.

Aslam Inamdar started the match with a bonus point before Fazel Atrachali carried out a brilliant tackle on Steelers' raider Manjeet to help his team take the lead. Haryana came back into the match as Joginder Narwal used his experience to register a Super Tackle. However, Paltan maintained their rhythm and attained a massive lead at 13-3.

Joginder Narwal tried to repeat his heroics but this time Mohit made his move early to grab the player and helped his team stay in the lead. Haryana saw a ray of hope when Meetu effected a brilliant raid, but Puneri Paltan carried out a Super Tackle and Aslam Inamdar sent Manjeet out of the mat as the Pune side sat comfortably at 20-10 at the end of the first half.