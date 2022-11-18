PKL 2022: Bengal Warriors claim 8-point win over Telugu Titans, Maninder Singh leads from the front

Hyderabad, Nov 18: Captain Maninder Singh put up a fantastic performance to help the Bengal Warriors register a 36-28 victory over Telugu Titans at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday (November 18). Maninder scored 12 points, while Shrikant Jadhav chipped in with 7 points in the match.

Siddharth Desai picked up a few raid points as the Telugu Titans took the lead at 5-4 in the 5th minute. However, Deepak Hooda pulled off a fantastic raid soon after and helped the Warriors level the scores at 5-5. Thereafter, Parvesh Bhainswal carried out a couple of fantastic tackles as the Titans regained the lead at 8-6 in the 9th minute.

However, Captain Maninder Singh effected a raid and helped his side level the scores at 8-8. Thereafter both sides played out a neck-and-neck contest and kept trading points until the Warriors sneaked ahead at 14-13 at the end of the first half.

The Warriors inflicted an All Out in the opening minutes of the second half and took a massive lead at 20-14. Abhishek Singh and Siddharth Desai picked up raid points for the Titans, but Maninder Singh's heroics helped the Warriors to stay ahead at 25-19 in the 31st minute.

Shrikant Jadhav pulled off a fantastic raid in the 33rd minute and reduced the Titans to just two members on the mat. Moments later, the Warriors inflicted another All Out to attain a stronghold of the match at 33-22 in the 35th minute. The Warriors rode on the momentum and eventually walked off the mat with a massive victory.

Tune In details (Saturday)

7:30 PM: U.P. Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

8:30 PM: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba

9:30 PM: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

All the matches can be watched LIVE on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar.