PKL 2022: Biggest positive for us is that Pardeep Narwal is back in form, says UP Yoddhas head coach

Bengaluru, Oct 17: The UP Yoddhas bounced back into form after defeating Bengaluru Bulls 44-37 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday (October 16). The biggest positive for the Yoddhas was their star raider Pardeep Narwal roaring back in form as he picked up his first Super 10 of the season.

Pardeep showed a glimpse of his performance from Patna Pirates days and turned back the clock, which must have brought a lot of relief for Yoddhas head coach Jasveer Singh.

Speaking about his team's victory against the Bulls, Jasveer Singh said, "After attaining a massive lead in the first half, we wanted to play safe in the second half as we didn't want any injuries and that's why Bengaluru picked up a lot of points in the second half. But, I think we played a bit too safe on certain occasions, which was our mistake. The biggest positive for us is that Pardeep is back in form. Our defence unit is also playing very well."