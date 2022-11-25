PKL 2022: Deshwal, Ajith and Ankush propel Jaipur Pink Panthers into top two on the table

Hyderabad, Nov 25: Arjun Deshwal and Ankush's brilliant performances at two ends of the mat propelled the Jaipur Pink Panthers to an emphatic win over the Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday (November 25). Deshwal (12 points), V Ajith (9 points) and Ankush (5 points) completed a 41-26 rout that lifted them to second place on the table.

Jaipur's successes this season have been on the foundations set by Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith and Rahul Chaudhari and the trio were prolific here too, racking up quick points early in the game to help the Pink Panthers take an early lead.

The quick start unnerved the Thalaivas and soon enough they were staring at an All Out. It took a Super Tackle by Himanshu to curb the momentum. The Pink Panthers inflicted their first All Out with 10 minutes gone, to surge into a 14-8 lead.

Deshwal and Ajith's raiding prowess was only one end of the battle. At the other end, the Jaipur defence were rock solid facing Narender, allowing the young raider just a single point in the entire half from his eight raids. The Pink Panthers went into the break leading 20-13.

Advertisement