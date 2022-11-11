PKL 2022: Gujarat Giants Parteek Dahiya hopes to play for India and fulfill his fathers dream

Pune, Nov 11: Young Gujarat Giants player Parteek Dahiya has been one of the standout performers for his team in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9. In the match against the Bengaluru Bulls, Parteek single-handedly flipped the game on its head.

Parteek has emerged as one of the team's most reliable players in the ongoing season, his first in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), with his eyes firmly set on the PKL title. Although the day of the PKL championship match is some time off, Parteek's steady performances have earned him praise from coach Ram Mehar Singh.

"The young players are very determined to perform well at this level. There are many players like Parteek Dhaiya and Rakesh, who have come out of the New Young Players (NYP) programme. Nothing could be better for any team, if the players from the NYP programme played in the first seven," Singh said after the Giants defeated the Bulls.

Parteek is not new to the sport and was introduced to Kabaddi by the decorated Indian player and his uncle, Deepak Niwas Hooda.

"My inspiration is my uncle Deepak Niwas Hooda. I have learnt Kabaddi from him. My father and uncle handled all of my concerns and always supported me. They always kept me away from all the problems. My family expected me to do better than them. So, there was pressure at home in that sense," Parteek said.

Advertisement