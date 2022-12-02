PKL 2022: Jaideep and Meetu star as Haryana Steelers beat Bengal Warriors

Hyderabad, December 2: Haryana Steelers continued their winning run as they picked up 32-26 win over Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday (December 2).

Meetu and Jaideep starred in the match for the Haryana Steelers, as they earned 6 points each to help their team get their third win in a row. Shrikant Jadhav was the leading points scorer for the Bengal Warriors, picking 7 points, but it was not enough to turn the tide.

Manjeet started the encounter for Steelers with a bonus point, but he was caught by Girish on the first attempt. With Meetu getting a touch on Vaibhav, Haryana Steelers took a 2-1 lead.

Jaideep took out Shrikant Jadhav with a strong tackle and Haryana Steelers extended lead by two points. Minutes later, Deepak Hooda earned a raid point to level the scoreline at 6-6.

Vaibhav took down Meetu with an ankle hold as Bengal Warriors took lead for the first time in the match. A defensive error from Mohit further allowed Warriors to extend their lead by two points. But a SUPER TACKLE by Jaideep once again brought Steelers back on level terms.

At the start of the second half, Meetu earned an easy raid point to put Bengal Warriors under pressure. Haryana quickly inflicted an ALL OUT on the Bengal Warriors to widen the gap to 19-13. Rakesh Narwal showcased his skills in defense as he caught Deepak Hooda.

The Mohit and Jaideep combination came alive and earned quick points as the Haryana Steelers gained a nine-point lead with 10 minutes left on the clock.

The second half started with Manjeet getting caught by Deepak Hooda straightaway as Bengal Warriors maintained their control of the match. But K Prapanjan earned a four-point super raid as Haryana Steelers began their fightback.

With a SUPER TACKLE on Manjeet, Vijay Malik earned two points for Bengal Warriors and ensured they do not allow the opposition any room to get back in the game.

Shrikant kept getting raid points as Bengal Warriors ensured Haryana Steelers continue to remain on their toes. But a couple of defensive errors from the Bengal Warriors allowed Manjeet to get two points for Haryana Steelers, thus, ensuring their lead.

Rakesh earned a late three-point SUPER RAID and the Haryana Steelers picked up another thrilling victory.