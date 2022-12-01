PKL 2022: Jaipur Pink Panthers coach Upendra Kumar lauds teams defence, asks them not to get complacent

Hyderabad, Dec 1: The Jaipur Pink Panthers' have been in fine form in Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), demonstrating their prowess yet again, when they eased past the Bengaluru Bulls on Wednesday (November 30), winning by a huge margin of 20 points at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

After what was a clinical performance from the Jaipur Pink Panthers, coach Upendra Kumar said, "Our team was prepared for the Bengaluru Bulls. We knew we had to win to keep ourselves in contention for the top spot. The way the team performed was superb and I want them to maintain this level of confidence. But they should not get over-confident."

The Coach also said, "Lucky Sharma has been an important member in the team for us. He showed us that he can step in at whatever time and position and deliver as per requirements. This versatility is a bonus for the team, and it gives the squad more confidence as we go into the final rounds of the league stage."

After their resounding win against the Bengaluru Bulls, the Jaipur Pink Panthers moved up to the top spot on the points table, leaving the Coach with plenty of positives to work with. "Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar and Sahul Kumar are all settling in quite well, and that works well for our defensive unit. Going forward the games will continue to be tough, and the consistent improvement in coordination is a good sign for the team," Upendra Kumar added.

