PKL 2022 League Stage Round Up: Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal, Bengaluru Bulls’ Bharat set stage on fire

Mumbai, December 12: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 or PKL Season 9 has reached the climax stage after gruelling action over the past two months in the league stage.

Jaipur Pink Panthers finished at the top of the table at the end of the PKL Season 9 with 82 points, while the Puneri Paltan finished at the second spot with 80 points in the league stage. The two sides directly qualified for the Semi-Finals.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi KC finished at the third, fourth, fifth and sixth spots respectively to qualify for the eliminators, which open the playoff round.

Bengaluru Bulls take on Dabgang Delhi in Eliminator 1 and UP Yoddhas will be up against the Tamil Thalaivas in Eliminator 2 at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (December 13).

The Semi-Finals are slated to be held on Thursday (December 15), while the grand finale will be hosted on Saturday (December 17) also at the same venue in Mumbai.

Ahead of the start of the PKL 2022 Playoffs, let's take a look at the top raiders, defenders and contests in the league stage of the tournament.