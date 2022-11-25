PKL 2022: Manjeets Super 10 propels Haryana Steelers to a massive 10-point win over Patna Pirates

Hyderabad, Nov 25: Raider Manjeet returned with an impressive Super 10 as Haryana Steelers put up a clinical performance, especially in the second half, to register a 10-point win over Patna Pirates 33-23 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday (November 25) in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9.

Manjeet emerged as the best player for Haryana, while raider Meetu Sharma also chipped in with 8 points in the game.

Sachin and Rohit Gulia picked up a few raid points as the Pirates surged into the lead at 5-2 in the 5th minute. Moments later, Sachin caught Jaideep Dahiya and reduced the Steelers to just two members on the mat. But Meetu Sharma effected a couple of raids and kept the Haryana side in the game at 5-7.

The Steelers tackled Sachin and levelled the scores at 7-7 in the 11th minute. Thereafter, the two sides kept trading points and were locked at 10-10 in the 17th minute. While Manjeet and Meetu picked up raid points for the Steelers, Gulia kept scoring raid points from the other end as the scoreline read 12-12 at the end of the first half.

Sajin C tackled Meetu and Rohit Gulia caught Manjeet in the opening minutes of the second half as the Pirates inched ahead at 16-12. However, the Steelers tackled Gulia in the 27th minute and stayed in the game at 14-16.

