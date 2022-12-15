PKL 2022: Pankaj Mohite shines as Puneri Paltan overcome Tamil Thalaivas to reach the final

Mumbai, December 15: Pankaj Mohite stepped up when it mattered the most as Puneri Paltan defeated Tamil Thalaivas 39-37 to reach the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 final on Thursday (December 15) at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

With 16 points, Pankaj Mohite was the best performer for Puneri Paltan in the second semifinal of the PKL 2022. Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who scored 6 points, also contributed in the closing moments for Pune.

Meanwhile, raider Narender was the best performer for Tamil Thalaivas with 12 points, but his effort was not enough for the Southern side to keep their dream run alive. This was Thalaivas' first appearance in a PKL semifinal and also the first time they reached the playoffs.

In the early moments of this one, the signs pointed towards a close game between the two sides. But that was till the Thalaivas defence woke up, taking the game by the neck. Very soon, Narender and Ajinkya Pawar's raids were being complemented by some brilliant defending, as the Paltan faltered.

It took multiple SUPER TACKLES for the Paltan to delay what would have been an early all out, and when the first ALL OUT did arrive, it saw the Thalaivas surge into a 15-11 lead.

Now, in sync and in control the Thalaivas started controlling the game, and despite falling in numbers to some brilliant raids by Pankaj Mohite, they got some SUPER TACKLES of their own to ensure they didn't surrender an all out. The teams went into the break with the Thalaivas leading 21-15 but boasting fewer players on the mat.

Paltan came out in the second half determined to inflict an early all out to regain momentum. Missing their two lead raiders in the game, and up against a strong, resilient Thalaivas unit it proved difficult. It took the guile and brilliance of Mohammad Nabibakhsh to help them get their own first ALL OUT to make it a one point game.

The difference between the two teams never extended two points in the final ten minutes, both teams trading points constantly, a tactical battle of the highest quality underway. Mohite completed his 10 points for the game and with five minutes remaining the teams were locked 30-30.

It was in that final period that Paltan captain Fazel Atrachali sprung to life, both his tackle points of the game, coming at crunch time and both removing Ajinkya Pawar.

With barely three minutes left, the Paltan got their second ALL OUT of the game to take a 36-30 lead. It was a lead they never let go of, holding the Thalaivas off at an arm's distance to smartly close out the game and qualify for the final.