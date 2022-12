PKL 2022: Pardeep Narwal led UP Yoddhas ease past U Mumba

Hyderabad, December 2: The inimitable Pardeep Narwal was on fire as the UP Yoddhas put in a superb show, defeating U Mumba by 38-28 in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Friday (December 2) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

While Pardeep Narwal was the star of the night for the UP Yoddhas with 13 points, Rohit Tomar (8 points) and Sumit (4 points) provided ample support, helping them register a crucial win.

After a slow couple of minutes to start with, it was U Mumba who were out of the blocks quickest with Guman Singh's raids geuping things going. Pardeep Narwal and the UP Yoddhas followed suit soon enough as the crowd made their presence felt from the get go.

PKL 2022 Points Table | Results | Fixtures

Giving Pardeep a hand was Rohit Tomar and Sandeep Narwal, as UP Yoddhas pulled level on the 9-minute mark in the game.

As the first half progressed, both sides continued to trade blows and points regularly, before the UP Yoddhas' Pardeep landed a Super Raid, helping his side get their noses out in front.

Nitesh Kumar led the next tackle, making it an all out as the UP Yoddhas stretched their lead. Soon enough, the momentum was with Pardeep and co, as the players went into a breather with the UP Yoddhas leading 19-14.

Advertisement

Guman had Surinder Singh and Heidarali Ekrami giving him solid support, chipping away at UP Yoddhas' lead early in the second half, even as Pardeep inched closer to another Super 10.