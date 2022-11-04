PKL 2022: Patna Pirates pick up a hard-fought win over U Mumba, raider Sachins mega-effort pays off

Pune, Nov 5: Patna Pirates defeated U Mumba in a closely fought contest and registered a three-point win in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 Season 9 match on Friday (November 4).

U Mumba gained momentum in the first half, but the Patna Pirates fought back in the second half through raider Sachin's efforts and eventually registered a 34-31 victory over here at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Sachin contributed to his team's win by picking up a total of 12 points in the match.

Sachin led the charge in the raiding department as the Pirates took the lead at 3-1 in the 6th minute. However, Ashish stepped up his game and helped his team level the scores at 3-3.

Thereafter, Jai Bhagwan pulled off a stupendous Super Raid in the 9th minute to help U Mumba inch ahead at 7-4. The Mumbai side's defence unit also backed up their raiders as U Mumba stayed in the lead at 10-8 in the 15th minute. U Mumba tackled Abdul Insamam in the 18th minute and inflicted an All Out to take a massive lead at 16-11. The Mumbai side ended the first half leading at 18-13.