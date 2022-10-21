PKL 2022: Patna Pirates stun table toppers Dabang Delhi KC to secure first win of the season

Bengaluru, Oct 21: An exemplary second-half defensive performance led by Neeraj Kumar (4 points) and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (3 points) helped Patna Pirates inflict a loss on Dabang Delhi KC for the first time this season. The Pirates won the third game of the evening 37-33 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (October 21).

A rematch of last year's final - with many of the same protagonists - the game promised high-octane action and did not disappoint. With the very first raid of the evening, Dabang Delhi captain Naveen Kumar took out Chiyaneh, the Pirates' lead defender. Immediately after, his opposite number, Sachin, was caught out, leaving the Pirates without their two best players on the mat. Soon enough they were staring at an early All Out, only for Rohit Gulia to pull out a Super Raid to draw them level.

It was a resurgence that came out of nothing but sustained long enough to completely throw Delhi off. Within minutes, it was them staring at the bottom of the barrel, Naveen tackled out early, and Manjeet and Krishan were the only two on the mat. But, Manjeet and Krishan pulled off two Super Tackles in a row between them to not just keep Dabang in the game, but take a small lead.