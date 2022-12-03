PKL 2022: Puneri Paltan secure a thrilling victory over against Dabang Delhi to move to the top

Hyderabad, Dec 3: The Puneri Paltan held a comfortable lead going into the last 10 minutes of the match, but Captain Naveen Kumar put up an inspiring performance to lead the fightback for Dabang Delhi K.C.

However, the Pune side held their nerve in the dying minutes of the game and eventually walked off with a 47-44 victory at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (December 3). With the win, the Puneri Paltan moved to the top of the table.

Delhi inflicted All Out in 9th minute

Ashu Malik picked up a couple of touch points as the Dabang Delhi K.C. took the lead at 6-4 in the 5th minute. Naveen Kumar also stepped up his game and reduced the Puneri Paltan to just two members on the mat. Moments later, Ravi Kumar tackled Akash Shinde as the Delhi team inflicted an All Out in the 9th minute to take a huge lead at 13-7.

However, Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde effected raids and kept the Puneri Paltan in the game at 12-16. Thereafter, Abinesh Nadarajan tackled Naveen Kumar on a Do or Die raid as the Pune side continued to chip away at the lead.

Vijay Malik kept Delhi afloat

Mohammad Nabibakhsh had a great chance to inflict an All Out, but Vijay Malik pulled off a brilliant Super Tackle to keep Delhi afloat. However, the Pune side managed to carry out an All Out in the last minute of the first half, but still trailed at 20-21. But, Shinde effected a raid and Nadarajan tackled Naveen to hand Puneri the lead at 22-21 at the end of the first half.

