PKL 2022: Sachin stars in Patna Pirates thrilling win over U.P. Yoddhas; Pardeep Narwals heroics vain

Pune, Oct 28: Patna Pirates picked up their second win in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 as they defeated neighbours U.P. Yoddhas 34-29 on Friday (October 28) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

The two sides played out a neck-and-neck contest right from the start. The Pirates kicked off the action by picking up the first points of the match. This match-up was drawn to be a test of the Pirates' defence against the Yoddhas' raiding duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill.

To their credit, the Pirates' defenders kept the duo silent through the first half allowing them barely any inroads on the attack. On almost every metric, the two teams were level and going into the break, the Pirates led by a mere two points at 13-11.

After a fairly tepid first period, the game sparked to life four minutes into the second half, when Pirates' raider Sachin effected consecutive successful raids to put the Yoddhas on the brink of an All Out. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh's brilliant tackle on Gill gave them an easy chance to get one. They got the first All Out of the game to extend their lead to 19-11.

