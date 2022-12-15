PKL 2022: Sahul, Ajith star as Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengaluru Bulls to reach the final

Mumbai, December 15: Sahul Kumar's High 10 and Ajith V's Super 10 powered Jaipur Pink Panthers to a comfortable 49-29 win over Bengaluru Bulls to reach the the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 final on Thursday (December 15) at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

While defender Sahul Kumar scored 10 tackle points, raider Ajith scored 13 touch points with the pair emerging as the best players for the Panthers in the first semifinal match of PKL 2022.

Arjun Deshwal picked up a couple of raid points as the Panthers took the lead at 5-3 in the 5th minute. Ajith pulled off a magnificent raid soon after and helped the Panthers extend their lead further.

However, the Bulls fought back through their defense unit and reach within touching distance of Jaipur's score at 8-10 in the 10th minute.

But Ajith continued to shine as the Panthers kept forging ahead. Rahul Chaudhari stepped up his game and helped the Jaipur side take a massive lead at 14-9 in the 13th minute.

Moments later, the Panthers inflicted an ALL OUT to take a stronghold of the game at 18-10. Kandola effected a fantastic raid in the 18th minute, but the Jaipur side still held the lead at 21-14. Bharat found it difficult to breach the Panthers' defense consistently as Jaipur led at 24-15 at the end of the first half.

