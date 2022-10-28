PKL 2022: Tamil Thalaivas beat Jaipur Pink Panthers to start Pune-leg on a confident note under new head coach

Pune, Oct 28: The Tamil Thalaivas on Friday (October 28) kicked off the Pune leg with renewed energy and came out all guns blazing under their new Head coach Ashan Kumar in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune. Narender put up a superb performance with 13 points in the match and helped the Thalaivas register a 38-27 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The Tamil Thalaivas got off to a stupendous start as they inflicted an All Out in the 6th minute and took a massive lead at 12-1. V Ajith Kumar tried to fight back for the Panthers, but Thalaivas' defender M Abishek stood tall as his team continued to extend their lead.

The team from Tamil Nadu tackled Arjun Deshwal in the 14th minute and attained a 12-point lead at 17-5. The defenders were backed up brilliantly by Narender's raids as the Thalaivas led at 20-8 at the end of the first half.

Narender tackled Sunil Kumar and helped the Tamil side inflict an All Out in the opening minutes of the second half. Defender Himanshu also joined the party as the Thalaivas took a 16-point lead at 27-11 in the 28th minute. Deshwal effected a fantastic raid, but the Panthers couldn't find a way to pick up points consistently.

