PKL 9: Haryana Steelers look to continue winning streak as they take on Patna Pirates

Pune, Nov 7: Upbeat with yet another thrilling win by making a comeback against UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers will now take on Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 encounter here at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Monday (November 7).

The raiding combination of Meetu and Manjeet fought till the end against Yoddhas, as they managed to push the match to a tie, earning three points for their team in the contest.

In their last four games, the JSW Sports-owned franchise has picked up two wins and two draws. Hoping to continue the unbeaten streak in their next game, Steelers' in-form all-rounder Nitin Rawal, who has been donning the captain's armband for the past few games said, "We lost some matches at the start of the season by small margins, and now we are winning continuously or drawing matches. So, the morale of the team is high and our coach also always keeps us motivated as well."

He added, "We have learned from our mistakes in the last few matches. Our coach focused on the problems and we have worked hard on the training to solve them. Now the results are coming through."

Patna Pirates also have had their fair share of close encounters this season, but will be confident entering into the contest, having won their three previous matches. Nitin Rawal also insisted that the Steelers will be ready for whatever the opposition has in store for them.

