PKL 9: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Highlights: Arjun Deshwal steals the show in Jaipurs win

Bengaluru, Oct 14: Riding upon a brilliant performance from their star raider Arjun Deshwal, Jaipur Pink Panthers earned their second win of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 in the second game of Friday (October 14) evening. The Pink Panthers went past Haryana Steelers with a 44-31 victory at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

Deshwal, who was in top form, earned 14 points to win, while Rahul Chaudhari and Sunil Kumar also made useful contributions for Jaipur.

Rahul Chaudhari began the match on a high for Jaipur Pink Panthers, as he not only earned two raid points but also eliminated the dangerous Manjeet in the first raid. But a minute later, Mohit caught Rahul to bring parity in the match. When Arjun Deshwal earned another raid point, eliminating Nitin Rawal, Jaipur extended their lead to 6-2, putting the Steelers on the backfoot.

At the halfway mark in the first half, Arjun earned a Super Raid, but Jaideep and Mohit combo inflicted a Super Tackle and got the Jaipur raider out to level the playing field once again. A few minutes later Ankush and Sahul combined to inflict a Super Tackle on Meetu, and Jaipur took the lead again. Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted an All Out on the Steelers and went into halftime with a solid lead at 20-12.

Manjeet was caught by Sunil in the first raid of the second half and the gap between the teams continued to increase. With a strong lead, Jaipur Pink Panthers strategically started playing safely, attacking only on Do-or-Die raids. But Arjun continued his good show, eliminating Mohit on a Do-or-Die raid, extending the lead to 23-14.

Jaipur Pink Panthers inflicted another All Out on Haryana Steelers, further extending their lead. Arjun continued to pick up raid points for his team as the clock kept ticking.

Steelers' defence couldn't find a way to tackle the threat posed by the Jaipur raider. On the other end, defenders Sahul and Ankush performed consistently as they did not allow the Steelers to get back into the game with raid points. With a handsome lead, the Jaipur Pink Panthers started testing their bench strength, but Haryana Steelers were unable to cover the deficit as the Panthers picked up a big victory.

Award Winners of the Night:

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Sunil Kumar (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Moment of the Match - Rahul Chaudhari (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

October 15 Matches:

7:30 PM: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants

8:30 PM: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC

9:30 PM: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

All the matches can be watched LIVE on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

