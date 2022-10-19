PKL 9: Pardeep Narwal finding his form is big boost for us, says UP Yoddhas raider Surender Gill

New Delhi, Oct 19: UP Yoddhas have been one of the most consistent teams in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) by making it to the playoffs in every season. However, they haven't been able to lift the title once but the team's raider Surender Gill is optimistic about ending this draught in PKL Season 9.

Gill - who has been a part of the side for the last three seasons - believes the team is brimming with confidence after the decent start it has gotten in the tournament. With two wins and as many defeats in the ongoing season, UP Yoddhas have started the proceedings on a decent note. However, their performance in the last two games gives the team a big reason to cheer.

In their third game of the season, Yoddhas lost to defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. by a slender two-point margin and secured an emphatic win over Bengaluru Bulls in their last game. The biggest positive for Yoddhas in the last game was the arrival of Pardeep Narwal to the party.

Narwal - who looked a mere shadow of himself in the previous season for the Yoddhas - has started this season on a bright note. His match-winning performance, including a Super 10, against the Bulls, gives the team a lot of confidence going forward. Along with Pardeep, Surender makes Yoddhas a strong raiding side, which will send chills down any defending side.

In an exclusive interview with MyKhel, Gill spoke at length about his team's prospects in the tournament, the opportunity of playing alongside a star player like Pardeep Narwal, his team's overall balance, and the return of spectators in the arena.

Here are the excerpts:

MyKhel: How satisfied are you with your personal performance in the tournament so far?

Surender Gill: I am happy with my performance. In the previous game against Bengaluru Bulls, I did well in the raiding department and picked up 14 points and the team won the game. So it felt great. But in the match prior to that (against Dabang Delhi K.C.), I bagged up 21 points but ended up losing the game. However, we were slightly unlucky to lose that game. Overall, I am pleased with the way I have started in the tournament.

MK: How would you rate your team's performance this season as you have won two and lost two?

Surender Gill: It was also heartening to see Pardeep (Narwal) bhai do so well in that game. We definitely saw a glimpse of that old Pardeep Narwal against the Bengaluru Bulls. He is one of the most experienced players on the side so his mere presence on the mat gives us a lot of confidence and motivation. Personally, for me, it is an honour to raid alongside a player like him. I get to learn a lot from him about how to play under pressure.