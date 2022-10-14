PKL 9: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, Highlights: Guman, Ashish show propels U Mumba to big win

Bengaluru, Oct 14: U Mumba registered their second straight victory after defeating Tamil Thalaivas 39-32 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (October 14). Raiders Guman Singh, Ashish and Jai Bhagwan amassed 30 points between them to hand the Mumbai side a scintillating victory.

Narender chipped in with a few raids as Tamil Thalaivas took the lead at 6-4 in the 7th minute. Guman Singh led the charge for U Mumba through some fantastic raids, but the Thalaivas kept inching ahead. In the 13th minute, the defence unit stepped up for the Tamil Nadu side and further widened their lead to 10-7.

Moments later, Narender pulled off another brilliant raid to reduce U Mumba to three players on the mat. But, soon after, Jai Bhagwan effected a multi-point raid to help the Mumbai side level the scores at 12-12. However, the Thalaivas managed to keep their noses in front at 16-15 at the end of the first half.

Guman Singh pulled off a multi-point raid in the opening minutes of the second half and soon after the U Mumba team inflicted an ALL-OUT to take the lead at 20-17. Bhagwan effected two raid points in the 27th minute as the Thalaivas were reduced to three players on the mat.

Moments later, Ashish carried out a fabulous raid as U Mumba inflicted another ALL OUT and took a massive lead at 31-22. Raiders Ashish, Guman and Bhagwan kept picking up points and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory for U Mumba.

Award Winners of the Night:

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Narender (Tamil Thalaivas)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Guman Singh (U Mumba)

Moment of the Match - Jai Bhagwan (U Mumba)

October 15 matches

7:30 PM: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants

8:30 PM: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi KC

9:30 PM: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates