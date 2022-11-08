PKL: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, Highlights: UP tackle Maninder in the last second to tie 41-41 with Bengal

Pune, Nov. 8: The UP Yoddhas raced away with the lead and sat comfortably at 25-15 at the end of the first half, but the Warriors put up a spirited fight in the second half and took the lead in the last five minutes of the Pro Kabaddi League match.

Bengal Captain Maninder Singh was in a position to hand his team a victory when he went in for a Do or Die raid in the dying seconds of the match, but the Yoddhas tackled him and tied the game at 41-41 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Tuesday.

Pardeep Narwal showcased top form in the opening minutes of the match and helped the U.P. Yoddhas inflict an ALL OUT in the 4th minute. The Yoddhas kept raging on and effected another ALL OUT in the 13th minute to take a massive lead at 20-7.

The Warriors' Captain Maninder Singh picked up momentum and effected a few raids, but Rohit Tomar also carried out raids for the UP side and helped his team stay in the lead at 25-15 at the end of the first half.

The Warriors played with more determination in the second half and inflicted an ALL OUT in the 24th minute to reduce the gap between the two sides. Soon after, Maninder Singh effected a raid and Manoj Gowda tackled Pardeep Narwal as the Warriors continued to chip away at the lead. Defender Girish Maruti Ernak also joined the party as the Warriors were behind by just six points at 26-32.

Deepak Hooda pulled off a SUPER RAID in the 30th minute and moments later, the Warriors effected an ALL OUT to be within touching distance of Yoddhas' score at 33-34.

The Warriors rode on the momentum and inched ahead at 35-34 in the 36th minute. Thereafter, Maninder Singh effected a stupendous SUPER RAID in the 38th minute to help his team take a three-point lead at 40-37. The Warriors held the lead at 41-40 when Maninder went in for a Do or Die Raid. However, the Yoddhas tackled the Bengal Captain and tied the game at 41-41.

