PKL: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddhas, Highlights: Pardeep Narwal sets the stage on fire as UP decimate Delhi

Pune, Nov. 16: UP Yoddhas' ace Pardeep Narwal pulled out all the stops for the fans in the last match of the Pune leg of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi on Wednesday.

Pardeep Narwal, scored a whopping 22 points to help the UP Yoddhas defeat Dabang Delhi K.C. 50-31 on the night. Narwal was off the mark with a flyer for the Yoddhas and Naveen Kumar picked up Delhi's first points.

However, the early exchanges were keenly contested, with neither team conceding space, and the defences holding strong. However the Yoddhas inched ahead midway through the first half.

PKL Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Pardeep then powered his way through the Delhi defense, with a SUPER RAID, as the Yoddhas extended their lead to five points. Pardeep brought out his best moves soon after for the Pune crowd, inflicting an ALL OUT, getting to his Super 10 within the first 15 minutes of the game. After that, Rohit Tomar followed in Pardeep's footsteps for a four-point raid, as UP took control and finished the half with a lead of 15 points, as the score read 29-14.

Pardeep continued in his merry ways in the early exchanges of the second half, piling on the pressure on the defending champions. The Yoddhas kept the Delhi side and Naveen quiet in the first part of the second phase, as they ran down the clock without too many concerns.

Advertisement

With just over 10 minutes to go, the Yoddhas defenders landed an ALL OUT on Delhi, as the lead continued to stretch. Pardeep meanwhile, had crossed the 20-point mark and even though Vijay Malik had a Super 10 of his own for Delhi, the spotlight was firmly on one player during the course of the game.

Eventually, the U.P. Yoddhas hit the half-century mark and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

Award Winners:

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U.P. Yoddhas

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Pardeep Narwal (U.P. Yoddhas)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Pardeep Narwal (U.P. Yoddhas)

Moment of the Match - Pardeep Narwal (U.P. Yoddhas)

PKL Matches on Friday Nov. 18:

Match 1: 7:30 PM: Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Match 2: 8:30 PM: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

Match 3: 9:30 PM: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Media Release