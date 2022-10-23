PKL: Had faith in my team: Bengaluru Bulls coach after thrilling win over U Mumba

Bengaluru, Oct. 23: The Bengaluru Bulls were trailing at 11-24 against U Mumba at the end of the first half in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 on Saturday.

However, raider Bharat led the charge for the Bulls in the second half and scored a whopping 16 points in the match to help his side clinch a thrilling 42-32 victory.

Speaking about the game, Bengaluru Bulls' Head Coach Randhir Singh said, "This is kabaddi. Anything can happen till the last moment. I had faith when we were behind in the game. Our defense unit didn't play very well in the first half. But that is how the game works. You have to keep fighting throughout the game to become the winner."

The Bulls will take on the Patna Pirates in their next match on Sunday. When asked about that match, Bengaluru captain Mahender Singh said, "The Patna Pirates will be high on confidence after defeating Dabang Delhi KC and collecting their first win of the season. But our confidence is also high as we've won two games in a row. We will devise a strategy and follow it during the game. Let's see what happens."

PKL Matches on Tuesday (Oct. 25):

It will be a cracker of a contest when the Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Puneri Paltan in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 on Tuesday. Both sides have showcased prime form in the raiding and defense departments.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers will be desperate for a victory as they have not been able to achieve the desired results in their recent matches. Raider Manjeet will lead the charge for the Steelers, but he will face a strong challenge from Titans' defender Surjeet Singh.

Pro Kabaddi League Telecast Details:

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers: 8:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Media Release