PKL: Haryana Steelers look to return to winning ways against U Mumba

Bengaluru, Oct. 20: Haryana Steelers will look to get back to winning ways in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 when they face U Mumba at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Friday (Oct. 21).

The JSW Sports-owned franchise gave a tough fight against defending champions Dabang Delhi but lost 38-36 at the death.

Mumba, like the Steelers, have also won two out of their four PKL games so far and Joginder Narwal, who was one of the Steelers' key players against Delhi, said his team has worked on their shortcomings and are ready for the encounter.

"We came really close to beating Dabang Delhi and that has given us a lot of confidence. In the past few days at the camp, we have discussed the areas where we can improve upon and we have planned our strategies for the upcoming game," Joginder said.

While U Mumba have not been in their best of forms so far this season, raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan have been performing well for the team. The veteran defender Joginder gave little away in terms of strategies, but insisted that his team is well prepared to tackle the threat posed by Friday's opponents.

"Before the match, we cannot talk about strategies. We have to keep some discussions close to the camp. We recognise that U Mumba have a good raiding unit and we have talked about them in training. We are ready to give them a tough fight," he said.