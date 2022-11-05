PKL: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha, Highlights: Steelers and Yoddhas play out thrilling contest to tie 36-36

Pune, Nov. 5: The UP Yoddhas seemed to be well on their way to registering a comfortable win on the night, before the Haryana Steelers roared back in the second half during their vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 match at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Saturday.

The thrilling contest went down all the way to the final raid, with both sides settling for a 36-36 tie in the end.

PKL Results | Points Table | Fixtures

While the Steelers tried to make some early inroads, it was Pardeep Narwal who took charge for the Yoddhas, giving them the lead in the early exchanges. UP looked to build on from there on in, but Rakesh Narwal ensured the Steelers would be in touching distance after the first ten minutes.

As the clock ticked on, UP turned up the style too, with the defence overpowering the Steelers' raiders. Surender Gill and co inflicted an ALL OUT on the Steelers, as the lead swelled to 9 points soon after. The dominant UP Yoddhas ended the first half firmly in control with the score reading 25-15 and Surender having notched up a Super 10 as well.

In the second half, it was the Steelers who came out of the blocks faster, mounting a superb comeback with the likes of Manjeet and Meetu cranking up the intensity on the raids. Midway through the second half, the ten-point lead was down to 4 and the momentum had swung.

Advertisement

With five minutes to go, a big finish was on the cards as the Steelers were just 2 points behind the Yoddhas. Meetu was leading the charge for the Steelers in the final minutes and had a chance to go for the win on the final raid of the match, but he decided to tread carefully as both sides settled for a tie.

Award Winners:

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Surender Gill (U.P. Yoddhas)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Meetu Sharma (Haryana Steelers)

Moment of the Match - Meetu Sharma (Haryana Steelers)

PKL Matches on Sunday (Oct. 6):

Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: 8:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Media Release