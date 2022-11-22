PKL: Hoping to cross 1600 raid points this season: Pardeep Narwal

Hyderabad, Nov. 22: Pardeep Narwal broke another record in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League when he became the first player to score 1500 raid points in the history of the tournament during UP Yoddhas' match against Gujarat Giants in Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking about achieving the remarkable record, Narwal said, "I knew that I was just 5 points away from achieving the 1500 raid points mark and I was definitely going to score those 5 points in the game against Gujarat. I am really happy to achieve this feat and I'll definitely try to achieve my target of 1600 raid points this season."

Narwal, who scored 9 raid points in the PKL match, helped his team win a thriller against the Gujarat Giants. Speaking about their 35-31 victory, the UP Yoddhas Head Coach Jasveer Singh said the team was under pressure heading into the match.

"This was an important match for us and we were under pressure going into the match. We had a ten-point lead at the end of the first half and the Gujarat team was under pressure at that time. Our defense unit should have played with a bit of patience when we had the lead, but they made a few mistakes, which helped Gujarat come back into the game. However, winning a crunch game is a positive sign for us," said Yoddhas coach.

PKL Matches on Wednesday (Nov. 23):

The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will be a cracker of a contest as both sides have been in tremendous form. While the Panthers will bank on raider Arjun Deshwal, the Pune side will hope for raider Mohit Goyat to take them over the line.

The Bengaluru Bulls will be hoping to get back into winning ways when they take on the Bengal Warriors, however, raiders Maninder Singh and Shrikant Jadhav will pose a tough challenge to the Bengaluru side.

Telecast Details:

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: 8:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Media Release