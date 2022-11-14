PKL: Ill get Vikash Kandola back into form: Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh

Pune, Nov. 14: The Bengaluru Bulls registered a comprehensive 40-34 victory over Tamil Thalaivas in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Sunday (Nov. 13).

However, Bulls' star raider Vikash Kandola's form has been a cause for concern for the team. Speaking about the same, Bengaluru Head Coach Randhir Singh said, "I'll get Vikash Kandola back into form. I am going to take this as a challenge. Vikash will play well in the Hyderabad leg. This season has been very competitive so far. We are not thinking about the trophy at the moment. We are taking it step by step."

The Bengaluru Bulls played exceedingly well against Tamil Thalaivas' prime raider Narender on Sunday. The Bulls Captain Mahender Singh spoke about his team's plans against Narender.

"Our coach noticed that Narender waits for the defenders to attack before making his move while raiding. Once the defenders try to catch him, Narender finds a way to cross the line quickly. We kept this in mind and we managed to deal with him in this game," said the Bulls' coach.

PKL Matches on Tuesday (Nov. 15):

The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba will be a cracker of a contest as both sides registered massive victories in their previous matches. While the Panthers will bank on raider Arjun Deshwal, raider Guman Singh will lead the charge for the Mumbai side.

The Telugu Titans are desperate for a victory, but they will face a strong challenge from raiders Bharat and Neeraj Narwal during their next encounter against the Bengaluru Bulls on Tuesday.

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls: 8:30pm IST

