PKL: Made them psychologically and technically stronger in two days: Tamil Thalaivas new coach

Bengaluru, Oct. 29: The Tamil Thalaivas faced four losses in Bengaluru, but they looked like one of the best teams in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 when they put up a clinical performance to defeat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Friday.

Tamil Thalaivas' new Head Coach Ashan Kumar opened up about how the team turned the tables under his guidance. "It was a challenge for us. We have young players in our team. I made them psychologically and technically stronger in two days. They played well and won the match. I gained the players' trust by being with them for two-three days. I tried to improve the players' weaknesses," said Kumar.

Ashan Kumar further added, "The biggest role of a coach is to motivate his players in different situations. I motivated the players before our game against Jaipur Pink Panthers and they played a really good game. Jaipur team is strong, but any team can perform well if the side plays with unity and good combinations."

The Head Coach also said that he wanted the Thalaivas to play with freedom, "I told the team that I don't care if we win or lose. I wanted all players to take responsibility about their individual performances and play without any kind of pressure. And I am very happy with the players performed against Jaipur."

PKL Matches on Sunday:

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will be hoping to bounce back when they take on Bengaluru Bulls on Sunday. However, they will face a strong challenge from Bulls' raider Bharat, who has been in tremendous form.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas will be hoping to register back-to-back wins when they go up against Dabang Delhi K.C. But, Delhi Captain Naveen Kumar will be eager to help his team get back into form as well.

Match Details:

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi: 8:30pm IST

