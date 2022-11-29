PKL: Parteek Dahiya powers the Gujarat Giants to victory over Puneri Paltan

Hyderabad, Nov. 29: Parteek Dahiya's brilliant raiding powered the Gujarat Giants to a 51-39 victory over the high-flying Puneri Paltan at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday (Nov. 29).

The Giants victory broke a five-match winning streak for the Paltan.

A blistering start by the Paltan saw them race into an early lead, with the Giants finding it tough on the mat. However, it all changed within moments as captain Chandran Ranjit caught out Aslam Inamdar and Sanket Sawant to bring the Giants back into the game.

Despite the resurgence, it was the Paltan who inflicted the first ALL OUT of the game, to take a 15-8 lead.

The All Out galvanised the Giants, Ranjit and Parteek Dahiya combining to not just engineer a comeback but also get the Giants an ALL OUT of their own, to make it a one-point game. From there, the match ebbed and flowed with both teams trading points constantly. The teams went into the break with Paltan leading 22-21.

The Giants, however, roared out of the blocks in the second half, Dahiya in particular was devastating on almost every raid he went for. They inflicted a second ALL OUT on the Paltan to take the lead for the first time in the game at 31-25.

The Giants kept the pressure up with Dahiya in particular on a streak that was destroying Pune at regular intervals. A second ALL OUT followed as the Giants extended into a 44-32 lead. They never let it slip, registering a morale-boosting and momentous win. For the Giants, it was Dahiya who starred yet again with a tally of 19 points and was the driving force for his side.

Award Winners:

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants

vivo Perfect Player of the Match – Prateek Dahiya (Gujarat Giants)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match – Arkam Shaikh (Gujarat Giants)

Moment of the Match - Prateek Dahiya (Gujarat Giants)

PKL Matches on Wednesday (Nov. 30):

Match 1: 7:30 PM IST: Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Match 2: 8:30 PM IST: Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas

Source: Media Release