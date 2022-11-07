PKL: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Highlights: Sachin, Chiyaneh star for Pirates

Pune, Nov. 7: Sachin and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh starred for Patna Pirates on Monday as they picked up a big 41-32 win over Haryana Steelers in vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

While the in-form Pirates' raider Sachin earned 13 points, the Iranian defender Chiyaneh earned 6 points as they helped their team pick up the win, despite strong showing from Manjeet, who earned 10 points for Steelers.

PKL Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Sachin began the match, earning a raid point for Patna Pirates. But Manjeet equalised straightaway with a bonus point with his first raid. Minutes later, Mohit tackled Sachin to pin him down and give Haryana Steelers the lead. But the tables turned the other way round as Sunil took down Meetu with a fierce tackle and Pirates made a comeback to inch ahead.

Meetu began Haryana's resurgence as he picked up a point on do-or-die raid. Minutes later, Mohammad Mahalli caught hold of Sachin, and Monu Hooda grabbed Anuj Kumar with a strong backhold as Steelers levelled the scoreline. But Sachin earned a SUPER RAID to give back to Pirates and they went to halftime with a 15-10 lead.

Advertisement

The second half began with Patna Pirates inflicted an ALL OUT on Haryana Steelers as they extended their lead to 19-12, putting pressure on the opposition.

Neeraj Kumar earned back-to-back tackle points, while Sachin continued to earn raid points for his team as Pirates took complete control of the proceedings. With seven minutes, Patna inflicted the second ALL OUT on the opposition to extend their lead by 15 points.

But Haryana Steelers showcased they will not go down without a fight as Vinay earned a massive three-point super raid to begin a comeback. A couple of minutes later Manjeet earned a two-point super raid as Steelers inflicted an all out of their own to reduce the gap to six points.

Sachin brought his team back into control, earning a three-point super raid of his own. At the stroke of full time, Patna inflicted another ALL OUT as they won the match 41-32.

Award Winners:

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Sachin (Patna Pirates)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Mohammadreza Shadloui

Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates)

Moment of the Match - Sachin (Patna Pirates)

PKL Matches on Tuesday (Nov. 8):

Match 1: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans: 8:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Media Release