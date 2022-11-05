PKL Season 9: Best Raider, Best Defender, Top Contests after Week 4 of Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Top Raiders from Week 4

1. Narender (Tamil Thalaivas)

Narender scored a whopping 52 points in the fourth week of the PKL Season 9. Narender powered the Thalaivas to victories over Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi K.C.

2. Bharat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Bharat continued to be the best raider in the fourth week of the tournament. He amassed a total of 40 points to help his team defeat Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

3. Sachin (Patna Pirates)

Sachin led the charge for Patna's raiding unit in Week 4 of the competition. He scored a total of 24 points in two matches.

Top Defender from Week 4

1. Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls)

Saurabh Nandal continued to be the star performer for the Bengaluru Bulls' defence unit. He scored a total of 12 tackle points in the fourth week of the PKL Season 9.

​2. Surinder Singh (U Mumba)

The Captain has led from the front for the Mumbai side in Week 4 of PKL Season 9. He has scored a total of 8 tackle points and helped his team defeat Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans.

3. Ashu Singh (U.P. Yoddhas)

Ashu Singh stepped up for the Yoddhas in the defence unit with 6 tackle points in Week 4 of PKL Season 9. Ashu played a vital role in U.P. Yoddhas' victory over Telugu Titans.

Top Contest from Week 4

1. Haryana Steelers tie 27-27 with Puneri Paltan (Match 43)

Puneri Paltan had the momentum at 13-10 in the end of the first half, but the Steelers fought hard in the second half as both sides settled for a tie in the end.

2. Patna Pirates beat U.P. Yoddhas 34-29 (Match 44)

The two sides played out a neck-and-neck contest throughout the match, until Sachin pulled off a SUPER RAID in the dying seconds of the match to hand his team a thrilling victory.

3. Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-31 (Match 48)

Both teams kept trading points throughout the match, until Vikash Kandola effected a brilliant SUPER RAID in the last minute of the match to help his team clinch a nail-biting win.