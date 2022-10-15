PKL Season 9: Best Raider, Best Defender, Top Contests after Week 1 of Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Top Raiders from Week 1

1. Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi KC)

Naveen Kumar has taken to captaincy like a fish to water. The star raider has shown top form in the first week with a total of 41 raid points. His quick and agile raiding technique has helped his team tremendously this season. Naveen also helped Delhi become the first side in PKL Season 9 to score more than 50 points when they defeated Gujarat Giants 53-33.

2. Rakesh (Gujarat Giants)

Even though the Gujarat Giants are yet to register a victory in the season so far, their raider Rakesh has been in top form. He has notched 28 points and has been single-handedly leading the raiders' charge for Gujarat. With multiple skills such as running hand touches and dubkis, Rakesh has been a menacing raider.

3. Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

The star raider is continuing from where he left off last season. The raider, who uses his strength and speed brilliantly, has picked up 25 points in the season so far. Deshwal single-handedly helped Jaipur defeat Patna Pirates by contributing with 17 points.

Top Defender from Week 1

1. Girish Maruti Ernak (Bengal Warriors)

Girish Ernak has emerged as the best defender in the competition so far with 14 tackle points. His brute strength and the ability to carry out ankle holds efficiently made him a very important part of the Bengal Warriors camp.

2. Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls)

Another ankle-hold specialist Saurabh Nandal has led the charge for Bengaluru's defence unit this season. Saurabh has scored 10 tackle points in PKL Season 9 so far.

3. Ankush (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Taking the responsibility of making the first move on a raider for his team on most occasions, Ankush has amassed 7 tackle points this season. He has been the backbone of the Jaipur defence helping them register their first victory of the season against Patna Pirates.

Top Contest from Week 1

1. Bengaluru Bulls beat Puneri Paltan 41-39 (Match 9)

The most thrilling match of the season so far was played out between Puneri and Bengaluru. The Bulls had attained a 14-point lead at the end of the first half, but Puneri levelled the scores at 35-35 in the second half. However, Vikash Kandola pulled off a couple of raids, in the end, to help his team emerge victorious.

2. Patna Pirates tied 34-34 with Puneri Paltan (Match 4)

Season 9 witnessed its first tied game when three-time champions Patna Pirates took on Puneri Paltan. The teams were locked at 34-34 in the final minute of the match. Thereafter, both sides didn't want to take risks and were satisfied with a tie.

3. Gujarat Giants tied 31-31 with Tamil Thalaivas (Match 5)

The Tamil Thalaivas lost their Captain and star raider Pawan Sehrawat early in the match due to an injury, but the Thalaivas' debutant Narender rose to the occasion and ensured that his team gave a tough fight to Gujarat. In the end, both sides were happy to tie the game.