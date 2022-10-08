PKL Season 9: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Highlights: Pirates fight back to play out thrilling draw

Bengaluru, Oct. 8: In the first match of Day 2 of the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, Puneri Paltans and Patna Pirates played out a thrilling draw at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Paltan's Aslam Inamdar put up a fantastic performance to help his team race to a a seven-point lead in the first half. But the three-time champions Patna Pirates fought back through raider Sachin's stellar show in the second half and ensured that the game ended in a tie at 34-34.

Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat chipped in raids to help Puneri Paltan put their noses in front at 5-3 in the fifth minute. Patna Pirates' defender Sunil pulled off a couple of fantastic tackles, but Puneri Paltan kept inching forward.

However, the Pirates inflicted an ALL OUT in the 11th minute to take a three-point lead at 12-9. But, moments later, Puneri Paltan reduced Patna to two members on the mat and regained the lead at 15-13. Soon after, Puneri Paltan's Alankar Patil tackled Rohit Gulia to carry out an ALL OUT.

The team from Pune rode on the momentum and led comfortably at 23-16 at the end of the first half.

The Pirates showed a bit more urgency in the second half. Sachin chipped in with a couple of raids as the Pirates got closer to Puneri's score. In the 27th minute, the Patna side effected an ALL OUT and gained the lead at 26-24. Soon after, Rohit Gulia pulled off a magnificent raid to help the Pirates widen their lead.

However, the Pune side fought back through raids from Akash Shinde and Aslam Inamdar and levelled the scores at 30-30. Both sides kept winning points in tandem and were locked at 34-34 in the final minute of the match.

However, the Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan treaded carefully and were satisfied with a tied result in the end. In the other two matches of the day, Gujarat Giants lock horns against Tamil Thalaivas in the second game, while Bengal Warriors will take on Haryana Steelers in the final match on Saturday.

Sunday's (Oct. 9) PKL matches:

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates: 7:30 PM IST

Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors: 8:30 PM IST

Match 3: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: 9:30 PM IST

Source: Media Release