PKL: Steelers set to lock horns with high-flying Bulls, eye first win in Pune

Pune, Oct. 31: The Haryana Steelers will have an eye on their first win of the campaign, as they shift their focus towards a clash against table-toppers Bengaluru Bulls, at the Sree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune on Tuesday.

Raiders Meetu and Manjeet have been in prime form for the JSW Sports-owned franchise and will be key for their team as they prepare for the tough encounter.

Haryana Steelers Head Coach Manpreet Singh spoke about his side's strategies ahead of the upcoming encounter, and the importance of Manjeet and Meetu to their chances.

"Bengaluru Bulls are a very good team, who are winning all their games. But their strength is largely in their raiding and not defence. We have quality raiders in Manjeet and Meetu, who have been performing well over the past three games. So, it will be difficult for the Bulls defence to catch hold of our raiders," said Singh.

The match against Paltan went right down to the wire, but the Steelers were able to clinch a draw. On being asked about the mental tenacity of the team, Coach Manpreet praised the team's fighting spirit.

"Kabaddi is a team sport. Most of our matches have been close encounters and we have fought till the end. I feel your planning has to be good to push the match till the final whistle and we have shown so far that we are capable in that aspect," he said.

"All the teams are at equal level so most of the matches are bound to go till the last moment in this tournament. Most of the kabaddi players come from Haryana and they have already competed against each other in local competitions. So, everyone is aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses," he added.

Raider Bharat has been in supreme form for the Bulls in the ongoing season with 102 points in nine games so far. Bharat currently ranks in second position in the list of raiders with most points this season. Manpreet opened up on how Steelers' defensive unit will tackle the threat posed by the Bengaluru frontman.

"We have been doing well in defence over the past 2-3 games. So, it will be a good competition. We will not allow Bharat and Vikas to score too many points. The more we are able to catch them and keep them away from the mat, the better our chances of winning the game," he said.

Meanwhile, in defence, Saurabh Nandal has been in supreme form for the Bengaluru Bulls with 29 successful tackles in nine matches. Singh said that they have plans to counter the danger posed by the dominating left corner.

"Saurabh Nandal is a right-corner and our raiders are also on the right side. So, if a left-sided raider tries to attack Saurabh, he is able to catch the ankle very quickly and pull them back. But he is not that quick against right-sided raiders. We will have the benefit that both Meetu and Manjeet are right-sided raiders, so it will be easier to get a touch point against him," Manpreet said.

