PKL: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Highlights: Bharat, Neeraj Narwal lead Bulls to big win

Pune, Nov. 15: The Bengaluru Bulls started the evening slowly, but as the game progressed, they outplayed the Telugu Titans, in defence and attack, registering a comprehensive win on the night. For the Bulls, it was Bharat and Neeraj Narwal who starred, leading their side to a 49-38 win in the Pro Kabaddi League.

While Neeraj Narwal was looking to set the Bulls on their way, it was the Bengaluru side's arch-rival Siddharth Desai, who got the Titans off to a fine start. Desai registered the first five points for his side, before Surjeet Singh became the second player for the Titans to get on the score sheet. The Titans had the edge in the early exchanges.

However, the Bulls fought back with Bharat and Vikash Kandola leading the charge, edging ahead with a slender lead at the ten-minute mark.

The two sets of raiders were on fire, making life difficult for the defenders, keeping the contest on a knife-edge. Siddharth got his Super 10 before the first half ended while it was Bharat keeping the Bulls in touching distance. The half ended with the Titans leading by 1 point, even as the Bulls were starting to up the ante.

After a slow start, the Bulls defence tackled Monu Goyat, before Vikash Kandola was tackled by the Titans defenders in emphatic style. However, Bharat got to his Super 10 thereafter as the Bulls edged ahead with an ALL OUT. The Bengaluru side then thwarted the ace raider Desai and with just over 10 minutes to go, were ahead by 9 points.

The Bulls continued to dominate as the clock ticked on, even as the Titans fought hard, and kept inching ahead. The Bulls kept raging on and eventually walked off the mat as winners of the match.

Award Winners:

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Bharat (Bengaluru Bulls)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Neeraj Narwal (Bengaluru Bulls)

Moment of the Match - Aman (Bengaluru Bulls)

