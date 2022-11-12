PKL: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha, Highlights: Surender Gill powers UP to big win over Titans

Pune, Nov. 12: Surender Gill's inspired raiding helped the UP Yoddhas achieve a 41-30 victory over the Telugu Titans in the second Pro Kabaddi League game of the day at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Saturday.

Gill (13 points) was the undoubted star of the day, while Siddharth Desai's (11 points) phenomenal effort came in a losing effort.

Despite the fact that the Titans, under pressure and lacking confidence, are stuck at the bottom of the table, the early stages of this match up defied the predictions.

PKL Results | Points Table | Fixtures

The Titans matched the Yoddhas raid for raid, and with neither defence firing - it took almost 10 minutes for the first tackle point - the game looked set to be a high scoring encounter.

The gridlock was broken by Surender Gill, whose SUPER RAID caught out Vishal Bhardwaj, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohsen Maghsoudlou and Ankit leaving only two Titans on the mat. The first ALL OUT of the game duly followed as the Yoddhas took a comprehensive 18-11 lead.

With the bit firmly between their teeth, they never let up and Gill in particular was superb, notching 9 points in the first half itself. The Yoddhas went into the break leading 21-15.

Advertisement

Early in the second half the Titans mounted a comeback in a consolidated fashion, in a way they hadn't done before this season. Slowly they cut the lead down to one, and with just one Yoddha player on the mat, an all out loomed.

However, the Yoddhas' young raider Mahipal had other ideas, his SUPER RAID not just getting the lead back but also helping his team recover and deny the Titans the lead.

From there on, the Yoddhas took control and slowly drained the Titans' new found confidence again. They inflicted a second ALL OUT with seven minutes left to inch into a 12-point lead at 36-24.

They extended their lead in the last moments, condemning the Titans to their tenth defeat in a row - the joint worst run in the history of the league.

Award Winners:

Telugu Titans vs U.P. Yoddhas

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Surender Gill (U.P. Yoddhas)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Sumit (U.P. Yoddhas)

Moment of the Match - Surender Gill (U.P. Yoddhas)

PKL Matches on Sunday (Nov. 13):

Match 1: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: 7:30 PM IST

Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls: 8:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Media Release