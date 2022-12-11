PKL Top Defender: Most tackle points from season 1 to season 8 and top 10 defenders of all-time

The vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has seen some strong defenders picking up High 5s for fun since the league started in 2014 and some top defenders have helped their respective teams lift trophy in the end.

Manjeet Chhillar and Fazel Atrachali have earned the crown of top defender of the PKL season twice in their career, while the likes of Surender Nada, Ravinder Pahal, Nitesh Kumar and Mohammadreza Shadloui also make up the list for the seasons so far.

Although raiders dominate the points scored during the games, defenders play a role in deciding the game and also deciding the tournament. However, like the top raider of the season has helped their team clinch the title only three times, top defender also helped the team lift the title only one time.

The Iranian Fazel Atrachali has been the only defender to have finished the season as top defender as well as part of the title winning team.

Here we take a look at the top defender of every PKL season and defenders with most tackle points of all-time in Pro Kabaddi: