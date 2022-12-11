PKL Top raider: Most raid points from season 1 to season 8 and top 10 raiders of all-time

The vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has seen some high quality raiders since the league started in 2014. And it's the raiders' dominance that decide the outcome of the game as well as the tournament in the end.

Legendary Anup Kumar and Kashiling Adake were the first two winners of the coveted top raiders crown in season 1 and season 2 respectively. After that the baton moved to younger stars in record-breaker Pardeep Narwal, Showman Rahul Chaudhari and High-flier Pawan Sehrawat.

Although they dominate in the points scored during the games, the raiders, who finished at the top of most raid points leader-board, haven't led their team to the title on most occasions. Only Pardeep Narwal (twice) and Pawan Sehrawat (once) have managed to achieve that feat.

The same can be said of the top defender of every season as the player with most tackle points has lifted the title only twice in the eight seasons.

Here we take a look at the top raider of every PKL season and the all-time top 10 raiders of Pro Kabaddi League: