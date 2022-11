PKL: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Highlights: Guman Singh dazzles for U Mumba

Pune, Nov. 13: Guman Singh put up an inspiring performance to help U Mumba defeat Patna Pirates 36-23 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Sunday (Nov. 13).

The star raider notched 13 points in the game and Ashish also chipped in with 6 points.

PKL Results | Points Table | Fixture

Harendra Kumar and Kiran Magar pulled off tackle points as U Mumba took the lead at 4-2 in the 6th minute. However, the Pirates' defense unit managed to keep Guman Singh quiet and helped its side stay in the game. Thereafter, Rohit Gulia caught out Harendra Kumar and Sunil tackled Ashish as the Patna side levelled the scores at 5-5.

But, Mumbai's defender Mohit stood tall and helped his team inch ahead at 8-6 in the 13th minute. U Mumba continued to put their foot on the pedal and attained a big lead at 13-8 when Guman Singh effected a two-point raid in the 17th minute. The team from Mumbai tackled Gulia and inflicted an ALL OUT just before half-time to lead at 18-13.

Pirates' Sachin found it difficult to penetrate the U Mumba defense as the Mumbai side attained a stronghold of the match at 21-13 in the 24th minute. Gulia and Monu effected raids for Patna, but U Mumba still held a comfortable lead at 23-18 in the 30th minute. Guman carried out a raid in the 33rd minute and reduced the Pirates to just three players on the mat.

Advertisement

Moments later, the Mumbai side inflicted an ALL OUT and took a massive lead at 32-20. U Mumba rode on the momentum and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

Award Winners:

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Guman Singh (U Mumba)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Rinku (U Mumba)

Moment of the Match - Guman Singh (U Mumba)

PKL Matches on Monday (Nov. 14)

Match 1: 7:30 PM IST: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan

Match 2: 8:30 PM IST: Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Media Release