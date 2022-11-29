PKL: Win against Bengaluru Bulls will boost our hopes for top-two: Jaipur Pink Panthers’ captain Sunil Kumar

Hyderabad, Nov. 29: Off the back of a resounding 48-28 win against the Telugu Titans on Monday, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will hope to keep the momentum going, especially with the playoff stages knocking on the door.

Following their win, Panthers’ skipper Sunil Kumar said, “In Kabaddi, there’s always something at stake, it’s always do-or-die and the game against the Bengaluru Bulls might decide who takes up the top spots by the end of the league. A win against the Bengaluru Bulls will put us in a great position for a top-2 spot.”

He went onto talk about the Jaipur Pink Panthers’ approach, saying, “Our defensive unit and our raiders must function well and in sync, otherwise it will be a difficult time against the Bengaluru Bulls, as they’re a great team and in good form.”

Meanwhile, Coach Upendra Kumar added that playing together as a team is very crucial, but also had a word of praise for the defender Ankush, saying, “This is a team game, and even though there is an Ankush who is playing well, there is also Sunil Kumar who is picking up important points. But the team is quite impressed by Ankush, as he is doing just what we need at the big moments.”

Advertisement

The in-form Jaipur Pink Panthers will hope to nail down the playoff berth when they take on the Bengaluru Bulls on Wednesday.

However, both sides have been raking in the points quite comfortably, and while the Jaipur Pink Panthers have an Arjun Deshwal leading the charge in attack, the Bengaluru Bulls will bank on the prowess of Bharat and Vikash Kandola.

After that, the Dabang Delhi KC take the mat and will have the Tamil Thalaivas on the other end. Both teams are locked in an intense battle for a playoff berth. A win for the defending champions will take them above the Tamil Thalaivas but Dabang Delhi KC need Naveen Kumar and Vijay Malik to come to the party again.

Source: Media Release