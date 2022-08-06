Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Full List Of Players Sold At The PKL Season 9 Player Auction

The stage for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 was set with the vivo PKL Season 9 Player Auction on Friday (August 5) in Mumbai, where four players fetched bids that made them crorepatis.

Pawan Sehrawat as expected became the most expensive player in PKL history after Tamil Thalaivas splashed the cash on the Hi-Flier, who also became the first player to cross the Rs 2 Crore mark. Thalaivas was locked in a bidding war with U Mumba and finally clinched the deal at Rs 2.26 Crore.

Pawan's former side Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, made raider Vikash Kandola the second most expensive player in the Kabaddi league's history. Guman Singh also earned big bucks, while Iran's "Sultan" Fazel Atrachali became the most expensive foreign player.

The Auction will continue on Saturday (August 6) with category C and D players up for grabs as well as the remaining Category B players with many teams yet to reach their squad minimum requirement of 18 players.

Here is the full list of players sold at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: