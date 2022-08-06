Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Full List Of Players Sold At The PKL Season 9 Player Auction


Advertisement

Vikash Kandola becomes second most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction

The stage for the Pro Kabaddi 2022 was set with the vivo PKL Season 9 Player Auction on Friday (August 5) in Mumbai, where four players fetched bids that made them crorepatis.

Pawan Sehrawat as expected became the most expensive player in PKL history after Tamil Thalaivas splashed the cash on the Hi-Flier, who also became the first player to cross the Rs 2 Crore mark. Thalaivas was locked in a bidding war with U Mumba and finally clinched the deal at Rs 2.26 Crore.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pawan's former side Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, made raider Vikash Kandola the second most expensive player in the Kabaddi league's history. Guman Singh also earned big bucks, while Iran's "Sultan" Fazel Atrachali became the most expensive foreign player.

Pro Kabaddi 2022: Players list of all 12 teams after PKL Season 9 auction

The Auction will continue on Saturday (August 6) with category C and D players up for grabs as well as the remaining Category B players with many teams yet to reach their squad minimum requirement of 18 players.

Here is the full list of players sold at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction:

PlayerCategoryPositionBase PriceTeamBought For
Mohammad Nabibakhsh (Foreign)AAll-rounderRs 30 LakhsPuneri PaltanRs 87 Lakhs
Fazel Atrachali (Foreign)ADefenderRs 30 LakhsPuneri PaltanRs 1.38 Crore
Deepak HoodaAAll-rounderRs 30 LakhsBengal WarriorsRs 43 Lakhs
Rohit GuliaAAll-rounderRs 30 LakhsPatna PiratesRs 30 Lakhs
Parvesh BhainswalADefenderRs 30 LakhsTelugu TitansRs 62 Lakhs
Sandeep DhullADefenderRs 30 LakhsDabang DelhiRs 40 Lakhs
Surjeet SinghADefenderRs 30 LakhsTelugu TitansRs 50 Lakhs
Abhishek SinghARaiderRs 30 LakhsTelugu TitansRs 60 Lakhs
Pardeep NarwalARaiderRs 30 LakhsUP YoddhasRs 90 Lakhs (FBM)
Sachin TanwarARaiderRs 30 LakhsPatna PiratesRs 81 Lakhs (FBM)
ManjeetARaiderRs 30 LakhsHaryana SteelersRs 80 Lakhs
Vikash KandolaARaiderRs 30 LakhsBengaluru BullsRs 1.70 Crore
V Ajith KumarARaiderRs 30 LakhsJaipur Pink PanthersRs 66 Lakhs
Pawan SehrawatARaiderRs 30 LakhsTamil ThalaivasRs 2.26 Crore
Ajinkya KapreBAll-rounderRs 20 LakhsBengal WarriorsRs 26 Lakhs
Nitin RawalBAll-rounderRs 20 LakhsHaryana SteelersRs 37.50 Lakhs
Vishal BhardwajBDefenderRs 20 LakhsTelugu TitansRs 30 Lakhs
SunilBDefenderRs 20 LakhsPatna PiratesRs 21.50 Lakhs
VishalBDefenderRs 20 LakhsDabang DelhiRs 20 Lakhs
Sunil KumarBDefenderRs 20 LakhsJaipur Pink PanthersRs 90 Lakhs
Surinder SinghBDefenderRs 20 LakhsU MumbaRs 35.50 Lakhs
Girish Maruthi ErnakBDefenderRs 20 LakhsBengal WarriorsRs 20 Lakhs
Siddharth DesaiBRaiderRs 20 LakhsTelugu TitansRs 20 Lakhs
Chandran RanjitBRaiderRs 20 LakhsGujarat TitansRs 30 Lakhs
Pardeep KumarBRaiderRs 20 LakhsGujarat TitansRs 20 Lakhs (FBM)
Shrikant JadhavBRaiderRs 20 LakhsBengal WarriorsRs 26 Lakhs
Nitin TomarBRaiderRs 20 LahsUP YoddhasRs 20 Lakhs
Monu GoyatBRaiderRs 20 LakhsTelugu TitansRs 20 Lakhs
AshishBRaiderRs 20 LakhsU MumbaRs 45 Lakhs
Guman SinghBRaiderRs 20 LakhsU MumbaRs 1.22 Crore
Advertisement

More PRO KABADDI LEAGUE News arrow_forward

Read More About: pro kabaddi league pkl kabaddi bengaluru bulls
Published On August 6, 2022

Read more...