Pro Kabaddi 2022: Players list of all 12 teams ahead of PKL Season 9 auction

The Pro Kabaddi 2022 is scheduled to be held from October to December this year, but before that the 12 teams will look to assemble their squads at the two-day PKL Player Auction on August 5th and 6th in Mumbai.

Before 500 players including Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal go under the hammer, the teams have retained some players from the past season in elite and young players categories.

There are 13 Retained Young Players, 19 Elite Retained Players and 38 Existing New Young Players (NYP) who have been retained by all 12 teams ahead of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 Player Auction. There are also 41 Franchisees-nominated New Young Players (NYP) this year.

Bengal Warriors has retained skipper Maninder Singh while Patna Pirates have retained their star defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. Defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. have decided to keep star raider Naveen Kumar and all-rounder Vijay in their squad.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates have the most Elite Retained Players (4) and their all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh is the only overseas player retained by any PKL team ahead of Season 9.

Other prominent names who have been retained are Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers), Surender Gill (UP Yoddhas) and Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls). Now, here is a look at the players list of all 12 teams ahead of the PKL 2022 acution: