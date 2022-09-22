Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Fazel Atrachali vows to guide Puneri Paltan to their maiden title

Bengaluru, Sep 22: Pro Kabaddi League side Puneri Paltan had a terrific PKL 2022 auction as they signed Iranian player Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh for a whopping Rs 87 Lakhs and later shelled out a staggering Rs 1.38 crore for his compatriot and star defender Fazel Atrachali ahead of PKL season nine.

The franchise retained ten players ahead of the auction and added the Iranian duo to help strengthen their defence. Puneri Paltan stepped up their training and practice ahead of the new season with a strong emphasis on team bonding and skill development.

With the experience of players like Fazel and Mohmmad Nabibakhsh coupled with the massive potential of youngsters such as Aslam Inamdar, Puneri Paltan are quite optimistic about having a successful season in PKL 2022.

Head Coach, BC Ramesh, has high ambitions for the team this season and spoke about how Fazel's presence helps the youngsters in the team. Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Total KBD' he said, "It's my thinking and even Fazel's that Puneri will be the champions this season."

He added further, "We have very young players in our team. All are good raiders and good defenders as well. Now we needed an experienced player who could captain the team. A defender who could push the team, play well and is a good player back at the left corner. And for that, we bought a player like Fazel Atrachali. There is a lot of concentration on fitness and we are working on getting even fitter this season and performing well. Having good competition among the youngsters will help us improve and increase our fitness as well, which will prove good for the team."