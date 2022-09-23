Pro Kabaddi League 2022: List of Captains, Coaches and Owners of PKL Season 9 Teams


The new season of Pro Kabaddi is set to return with fans and is scheduled to start with the first leg of the league stage on October 7 at the Shree Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru.

Once the Bengaluru leg ends, the PKL season 9 action will shift to Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Badminton Court) in Pune and end with the final leg in Hyderabad.

Like the previous seasons, 12 teams will battle for the title. All 12 teams filled the minimum requirement for their squads at the PKL season 9 Player auction, having already retained some players from Elite, Retained Young Players and drafting New Young Players.

Some teams saw some of their big names leave for new challenges and some lost their captains as well. So, we will see teams announce their captains for the upcoming season as we close in on the campaign opener.

In fact, two teams have already announced their skippers, while some teams like Bengal Warriors had retained their captain during the retention window. Like captaincy changes, there was also a change in coaches for a few teams.

Check out the list of teams with their owners, captains and coaches for PKL season 9:

TeamCaptainCoachOwner
Bengal WarriorsManinder SinghKasinathan BaskaranBirthright Games & Entertainment
Bengaluru BullsTBARandhir Singh SehrawatKosmik Global Media
Dabang DelhiTBAKrishan Kumar HoodaRadha Kapoor
Gujarat GiantsTBARam Mehar SinghAdani Wilmar Ltd.
Haryana SteelersTBAManpreet SinghJSW Group
Jaipur Pink PanthersTBASanjeev BaliyanAbhishek Bachchan
Patna PiratesNeeraj KumarRavi ShettyRajesh Shah
Puneri PaltanTBABC RameshInsurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd.
Tamil ThalaivasTBAJ Uday KumarMagnum Sports Private Limited
Telugu TitansRavinder PahalVenkatesh GoudVeera Sports
U MumbaTBAAnil ChapranaUnilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd
UP YoddhasTBAJasveer SinghGMR Group

TBA - To Be Announced

Published On September 23, 2022

