Pro Kabaddi League 2022: List of Captains, Coaches and Owners of PKL Season 9 Teams

The new season of Pro Kabaddi is set to return with fans and is scheduled to start with the first leg of the league stage on October 7 at the Shree Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru.

Once the Bengaluru leg ends, the PKL season 9 action will shift to Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Badminton Court) in Pune and end with the final leg in Hyderabad.

Like the previous seasons, 12 teams will battle for the title. All 12 teams filled the minimum requirement for their squads at the PKL season 9 Player auction, having already retained some players from Elite, Retained Young Players and drafting New Young Players.

Some teams saw some of their big names leave for new challenges and some lost their captains as well. So, we will see teams announce their captains for the upcoming season as we close in on the campaign opener.

In fact, two teams have already announced their skippers, while some teams like Bengal Warriors had retained their captain during the retention window. Like captaincy changes, there was also a change in coaches for a few teams.

Check out the list of teams with their owners, captains and coaches for PKL season 9:

Team Captain Coach Owner Bengal Warriors Maninder Singh Kasinathan Baskaran Birthright Games & Entertainment Bengaluru Bulls TBA Randhir Singh Sehrawat Kosmik Global Media Dabang Delhi TBA Krishan Kumar Hooda Radha Kapoor Gujarat Giants TBA Ram Mehar Singh Adani Wilmar Ltd. Haryana Steelers TBA Manpreet Singh JSW Group Jaipur Pink Panthers TBA Sanjeev Baliyan Abhishek Bachchan Patna Pirates Neeraj Kumar Ravi Shetty Rajesh Shah Puneri Paltan TBA BC Ramesh Insurekot Sports Pvt. Ltd. Tamil Thalaivas TBA J Uday Kumar Magnum Sports Private Limited Telugu Titans Ravinder Pahal Venkatesh Goud Veera Sports U Mumba TBA Anil Chaprana Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd UP Yoddhas TBA Jasveer Singh GMR Group

TBA - To Be Announced