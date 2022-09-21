Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Schedule: Complete Fixtures, Time Table, Match List, Venue, Start Date of PKL Season 9

Mashal Sports, the organisers of Pro Kabaddi League, on Tuesday (September 20) announced the schedule for PKL Season 9 which is set to begin from October 7, 2022.

Unlike last season which was played at a single venue behind closed doors due to the COVID pandemic, PKL 9 will welcome back crowds with matches set to be played across three venues in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

The Pro Kabaddi season 9 will see some new-look teams as the likes of Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola, the most expensive players in PKL history will be plying their trade for new teams like the most expensive foreign player Fazel Atrachali.

While Pawan Sehrawat was made the most expensive player by Tamil Thalaivas, his former franchise Bengaluru Bulls made Vikash Kandola the second most expensive player after Puneri Paltan splashed the cash on the Iranian Fazel Atrachali.

Now, the new-look squads will battle over three months to clinch the title currently held by Dabang Delhi, who defeated Patna Pirates in the PKL season 8 final.

The new season will begin on October 7 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru and move to Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Badminton Court), Balewadi, Pune on October 28 for the next leg.

There will be a grand opening with triple headers on the opening three days. In the schedule released for the 66 matches, each match is unique. Fans will also be entertained with Triple headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of season 9.

Season 9 will begin with the defending champions, Dabang Delhi KC facing U Mumba, followed by a Southern Derby between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans. UP Yoddhas will square off with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match on the opening day.

The second part of the schedule will be released by the end of October to help the 12 teams assess and rebuild their competition strategies for the second half of the tournament.

Check out the PKL Season 9 first part of the schedule with date and timings: