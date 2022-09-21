Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Schedule: Complete Fixtures, Time Table, Match List, Venue, Start Date of PKL Season 9
Mashal Sports, the organisers of Pro Kabaddi League, on Tuesday (September 20) announced the schedule for PKL Season 9 which is set to begin from October 7, 2022.
Unlike last season which was played at a single venue behind closed doors due to the COVID pandemic, PKL 9 will welcome back crowds with matches set to be played across three venues in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.
The Pro Kabaddi season 9 will see some new-look teams as the likes of Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola, the most expensive players in PKL history will be plying their trade for new teams like the most expensive foreign player Fazel Atrachali.
While Pawan Sehrawat was made the most expensive player by Tamil Thalaivas, his former franchise Bengaluru Bulls made Vikash Kandola the second most expensive player after Puneri Paltan splashed the cash on the Iranian Fazel Atrachali.
Now, the new-look squads will battle over three months to clinch the title currently held by Dabang Delhi, who defeated Patna Pirates in the PKL season 8 final.
The new season will begin on October 7 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru and move to Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Badminton Court), Balewadi, Pune on October 28 for the next leg.
There will be a grand opening with triple headers on the opening three days. In the schedule released for the 66 matches, each match is unique. Fans will also be entertained with Triple headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of season 9.
Season 9 will begin with the defending champions, Dabang Delhi KC facing U Mumba, followed by a Southern Derby between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans. UP Yoddhas will square off with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match on the opening day.
The second part of the schedule will be released by the end of October to help the 12 teams assess and rebuild their competition strategies for the second half of the tournament.
Check out the PKL Season 9 first part of the schedule with date and timings:
|Date
|Day
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|October 7
|Friday
|Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba
|7:30 PM
|October 7
|Friday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|October 7
|Friday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas
|9:30 PM
|October 8
|Saturday
|Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan
|7:30 PM
|October 8
|Saturday
|Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30 PM
|October 8
|Saturday
|Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers
|9:30 PM
|October 9
|Sunday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
|7:30 PM
|October 9
|Sunday
|Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors
|8:30 PM
|October 9
|Sunday
|Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
|9:30 PM
|October 10
|Monday
|U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas
|7:30 PM
|October 10
|Monday
|Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants
|8:30 PM
|October 11
|Tuesday
|Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas
|7:30 PM
|October 11
|Tuesday
|Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|October 12
|Wednesday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors
|7:30 PM
|October 12
|Wednesday
|UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi
|8:30 PM
|October 14
|Friday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
|7:30 PM
|October 14
|Friday
|Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|8:30 PM
|October 14
|Friday
|Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan
|9:30 PM
|October 15
|Saturday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants
|7:30 PM
|October 15
|Saturday
|Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi
|8:30 PM
|October 15
|Saturday
|Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates
|9:30 PM
|October 16
|Sunday
|Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba
|7:30 PM
|October 16
|Sunday
|UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls
|8:30 PM
|October 17
|Monday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates
|7:30 PM
|October 17
|Monday
|Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers
|8:30 PM
|October 18
|Tuesday
|Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7:30 PM
|October 18
|Tuesday
|Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan
|8:30 PM
|October 19
|Wednesday
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas
|7:30 PM
|October 19
|Wednesday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30 PM
|October 21
|Friday
|U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
|7:30 PM
|October 21
|Friday
|Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors
|8:30 PM
|October 21
|Friday
|Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi
|9:30 PM
|October 22
|Saturday
|U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
|7:30 PM
|October 22
|Saturday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|October 22
|Saturday
|Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
|9:30 PM
|October 23
|Sunday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates
|7:30 PM
|October 23
|Sunday
|UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30 PM
|October 25
|Tuesday
|Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7:30 PM
|October 25
|Tuesday
|Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
|8:30 PM
|October 26
|Wednesday
|Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba
|7:30 PM
|October 26
|Wednesday
|Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors
|8:30 PM
|October 28
|Friday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7:30 PM
|October 28
|Friday
|Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan
|8:30 PM
|October 28
|Friday
|Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas
|9:30 PM
|October 29
|Saturday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi
|7:30 PM
|October 29
|Saturday
|Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants
|8:30 PM
|October 29
|Saturday
|Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba
|9:30 PM
|October 30
|Sunday
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|7:30 PM
|October 30
|Sunday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi
|8:30 PM
|October 31
|Monday
|Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates
|7:30 PM
|October 31
|Monday
|UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|November 1
|Tuesday
|Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi
|7:30 PM
|November 1
|Tuesday
|Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
|8:30 PM
|November 2
|Wednesday
|U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
|7:30 PM
|November 2
|Wednesday
|Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30 PM
|November 4
|Friday
|Patna Pirates vs U Mumba
|7:30 PM
|November 4
|Friday
|Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|8:30 PM
|November 4
|Friday
|UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan
|9:30 PM
|November 5
|Saturday
|Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors
|7:30 PM
|November 5
|Saturday
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
|8:30 PM
|November 5
|Saturday
|Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas
|9:30 PM
|November 6
|Sunday
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants
|7:30 PM
|November 6
|Sunday
|Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas
|8:30 PM
|November 7
|Monday
|U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|7:30 PM
|November 7
|Monday
|Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers
|8:30 PM
|November 8
|Tuesday
|Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas
|7:30 PM
|November 8
|Tuesday
|TBC vs TBC
|8:30 PM