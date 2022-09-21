Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Schedule: Complete Fixtures, Time Table, Match List, Venue, Start Date of PKL Season 9


PKL Season 9 is set to start on October 7th (Image Courtesy: @ProKabaddi Twitter)

Mashal Sports, the organisers of Pro Kabaddi League, on Tuesday (September 20) announced the schedule for PKL Season 9 which is set to begin from October 7, 2022.

Unlike last season which was played at a single venue behind closed doors due to the COVID pandemic, PKL 9 will welcome back crowds with matches set to be played across three venues in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

The Pro Kabaddi season 9 will see some new-look teams as the likes of Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola, the most expensive players in PKL history will be plying their trade for new teams like the most expensive foreign player Fazel Atrachali.

While Pawan Sehrawat was made the most expensive player by Tamil Thalaivas, his former franchise Bengaluru Bulls made Vikash Kandola the second most expensive player after Puneri Paltan splashed the cash on the Iranian Fazel Atrachali.

Now, the new-look squads will battle over three months to clinch the title currently held by Dabang Delhi, who defeated Patna Pirates in the PKL season 8 final.

The new season will begin on October 7 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru and move to Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (Badminton Court), Balewadi, Pune on October 28 for the next leg.

There will be a grand opening with triple headers on the opening three days. In the schedule released for the 66 matches, each match is unique. Fans will also be entertained with Triple headers every Friday and Saturday, through the league stage of season 9.

Season 9 will begin with the defending champions, Dabang Delhi KC facing U Mumba, followed by a Southern Derby between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans. UP Yoddhas will square off with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the last match on the opening day.

The second part of the schedule will be released by the end of October to help the 12 teams assess and rebuild their competition strategies for the second half of the tournament.

Check out the PKL Season 9 first part of the schedule with date and timings:

DateDayFixtureTime in IST
October 7FridayDabang Delhi vs U Mumba7:30 PM
October 7FridayBengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans8:30 PM
October 7FridayJaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas9:30 PM
October 8SaturdayPatna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan7:30 PM
October 8SaturdayGujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas8:30 PM
October 8SaturdayBengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers9:30 PM
October 9SundayJaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates7:30 PM
October 9SundayTelugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors8:30 PM
October 9SundayPuneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls9:30 PM
October 10MondayU Mumba vs UP Yoddhas7:30 PM
October 10MondayDabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants8:30 PM
October 11TuesdayHaryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas7:30 PM
October 11TuesdayPatna Pirates vs Telugu Titans8:30 PM
October 12WednesdayBengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors7:30 PM
October 12WednesdayUP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi8:30 PM
October 14FridayTamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba7:30 PM
October 14FridayHaryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers8:30 PM
October 14FridayGujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan9:30 PM
October 15SaturdayJaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants7:30 PM
October 15SaturdayTelugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi8:30 PM
October 15SaturdayBengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates9:30 PM
October 16SundayPuneri Paltan vs U Mumba7:30 PM
October 16SundayUP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls8:30 PM
October 17MondayTamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates7:30 PM
October 17MondayDabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers8:30 PM
October 18TuesdayBengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers7:30 PM
October 18TuesdayTelugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan8:30 PM
October 19WednesdayGujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas7:30 PM
October 19WednesdayBengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas8:30 PM
October 21FridayU Mumba vs Haryana Steelers7:30 PM
October 21FridayPuneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors8:30 PM
October 21FridayPatna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi9:30 PM
October 22SaturdayU Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls7:30 PM
October 22SaturdayJaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans8:30 PM
October 22SaturdayHaryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants9:30 PM
October 23SundayBengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates7:30 PM
October 23SundayUP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas8:30 PM
October 25TuesdayPuneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers7:30 PM
October 25TuesdayTelugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers8:30 PM
October 26WednesdayGujarat Giants vs U Mumba7:30 PM
October 26WednesdayDabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors8:30 PM
October 28FridayTamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers7:30 PM
October 28FridayHaryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan8:30 PM
October 28FridayPatna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas9:30 PM
October 29SaturdayBengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi7:30 PM
October 29SaturdayTelugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants8:30 PM
October 29SaturdayBengal Warriors vs U Mumba9:30 PM
October 30SundayJaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls7:30 PM
October 30SundayTamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi8:30 PM
October 31MondayGujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates7:30 PM
October 31MondayUP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans8:30 PM
November 1TuesdayPuneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi7:30 PM
November 1TuesdayHaryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls8:30 PM
November 2WednesdayU Mumba vs Telugu Titans7:30 PM
November 2WednesdayBengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas8:30 PM
November 4FridayPatna Pirates vs U Mumba7:30 PM
November 4FridayDabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers8:30 PM
November 4FridayUP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan9:30 PM
November 5SaturdayGujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors7:30 PM
November 5SaturdayTamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans8:30 PM
November 5SaturdayHaryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas9:30 PM
November 6SundayBengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants7:30 PM
November 6SundayPuneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas8:30 PM
November 7MondayU Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers7:30 PM
November 7MondayPatna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers8:30 PM
November 8TuesdayBengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas7:30 PM
November 8TuesdayTBC vs TBC8:30 PM
Published On September 21, 2022

