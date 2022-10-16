Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers look to end Dabang Delhi juggernaut in Season 9

Bengaluru, Oct 16: After suffering their first defeat of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 against Jaipur Pink Panthers on Friday, Manpreet Singh's Haryana Steelers are all set for their toughest challenge of the season so far, against defending champions, Dabang Delhi on Monday (October 16). The Steelers have won twice and lost once this season, Delhi have remained unbeaten, having won each of their four games so far.

Ahead of the encounter, Steelers raider Meetu, who scored 16 points in the defeat to Jaipur, said that the team has been working hard in the training to prepare for the battle.

"Dabang Delhi are a very strong team, so we have been working really hard for the past two days in the training camp. We have discussed the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition, and our coach Manpreet Singh has advised us on how we have to play the game. We will follow up with the same strategies," Meetu said.

On being asked about the reaction to the defeat against Jaipur, Meetu insisted that the team has discussed the shortcomings and are aware of what they need to do to bounce back.