Pro Kabaddi League Season 9: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics
Mumbai, Dec 17: Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated a spirited Puneri Paltan by 33-29 in the highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Final and won their second PKL title at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday (December 17).
Jaipur Pink Panthers - who were the inaugural champions of the Pro Kabaddi - have now become only the second team after Patna Pirates, who have lifted the trophy three times.
Arjun Deshwal - who has been the best raider of the season - bagged six points in the all-important final and he was brilliantly supported by his captain Sunil Kumar - who picked up 6 points in defence. Raider V Ajith Kumar also scored 6 points in the match.
Fazel Atracheli-led Puneri Paltan was unlucky to win the game as they failed to get past Pink Panthers in the final.
Pink Panthers looked in a completely different zone in the game and outplayed Puneri Paltan in every department. The Pune-based franchise perhaps felt the pressure of the big game and couldn't give their best on D-Day.
Here we take a look at the full list of award winners, prize money and stats from PKL Season 9:
Award winners from the Final:
vivo Perfect Player of the Final - Sunil Kumar - Pink Panthers
Dream11 Game Changer of the Final - V Ajit Kumar - Pink Panthers
Moment of the Final - Ankush Rathee - Pink Panthers
Move of the Final - V Ajit Kumar - Pink Panthers
vivo Perfect Moment of the Final - Sunil Kumar - Pink Panthers
PKL 9 Winners and Runners Up & Prize Money
RUNNERS UP: Puneri Paltan - Rs 1.80 crore
WINNERS: Jaipur Pink Panthers - Rs 3 crore PKL Winners
Semi-Final Losers: Dabang Delhi KC & Bengaluru Bull - Rs 90 lakh
Eliminators Losers: UP Yoddhas & Tamil Thalaivas - Rs 45 lakh
Full List of PKL Winners and Runners Up
PKL Season 8 (2021-22): Dabang Delhi KC
PKL Season 7 (2019): Bengal Warriors
PKL Season 6 (2018): Bengaluru Bulls
PKL Season 5 (2017): Patna Pirates
PKL Season 4 (2016): Patna Pirates
PKL Season 3 (2016): Patna Pirates
PKL Season 2 (2015): U Mumba
PKL Season 1 (2014): Jaipur Pink Panthers
PKL Runners Up
PKL Season 9: Puneri Paltan/Jaipur Pink Panthers
PKL Season 8 (2021-22): Patna Pirates
PKL Season 7: Dabang Delhi KC
PKL Season 6: Gujarat Fortunegiants
PKL Season 5: Gujarat Fortunegiants
PKL Season 4: Jaipur Pink Panthers
PKL Season 3: U Mumba PKL
Season 2: Bengaluru Bulls
PKL Season 1: U Mumba
PKL 9 Stats
Most Successful Raids by a player: Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 237 points
Most Successful Raid Points: Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 290 points
Most Super 10s: Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 17 in 23 games
Most Super Raids: Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors) - 11 in 21 games
Most Successful Tackles by a player: Ankush (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 86 points in 23 games
Most Successful High 5s by a player: Ankush (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 9
Most Points in the season: Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 296 points
Most Do or Die Raid Points: Sachin (Patna Pirates) - 67 points in 20 raids
Most Super Tackles: Parvesh Bhainswal (Telugu Titans) - 10 in 21 games