Pro Kabaddi League Season 9: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics


Mumbai, Dec 17: Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated a spirited Puneri Paltan by 33-29 in the highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Final and won their second PKL title at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday (December 17).

Jaipur Pink Panthers - who were the inaugural champions of the Pro Kabaddi - have now become only the second team after Patna Pirates, who have lifted the trophy three times.

Arjun Deshwal - who has been the best raider of the season - bagged six points in the all-important final and he was brilliantly supported by his captain Sunil Kumar - who picked up 6 points in defence. Raider V Ajith Kumar also scored 6 points in the match.

Fazel Atracheli-led Puneri Paltan was unlucky to win the game as they failed to get past Pink Panthers in the final.

Pink Panthers looked in a completely different zone in the game and outplayed Puneri Paltan in every department. The Pune-based franchise perhaps felt the pressure of the big game and couldn't give their best on D-Day.

Here we take a look at the full list of award winners, prize money and stats from PKL Season 9:

Award winners from the Final:

vivo Perfect Player of the Final - Sunil Kumar - Pink Panthers

Dream11 Game Changer of the Final - V Ajit Kumar - Pink Panthers

Moment of the Final - Ankush Rathee - Pink Panthers

Move of the Final - V Ajit Kumar - Pink Panthers

vivo Perfect Moment of the Final - Sunil Kumar - Pink Panthers

PKL 9 Winners and Runners Up & Prize Money

RUNNERS UP: Puneri Paltan - Rs 1.80 crore

WINNERS: Jaipur Pink Panthers - Rs 3 crore PKL Winners

Semi-Final Losers: Dabang Delhi KC & Bengaluru Bull - Rs 90 lakh

Eliminators Losers: UP Yoddhas & Tamil Thalaivas - Rs 45 lakh

Full List of PKL Winners and Runners Up

PKL Season 8 (2021-22): Dabang Delhi KC

PKL Season 7 (2019): Bengal Warriors

PKL Season 6 (2018): Bengaluru Bulls

PKL Season 5 (2017): Patna Pirates

PKL Season 4 (2016): Patna Pirates

PKL Season 3 (2016): Patna Pirates

PKL Season 2 (2015): U Mumba

PKL Season 1 (2014): Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL Runners Up

PKL Season 9: Puneri Paltan/Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL Season 8 (2021-22): Patna Pirates

PKL Season 7: Dabang Delhi KC

PKL Season 6: Gujarat Fortunegiants

PKL Season 5: Gujarat Fortunegiants

PKL Season 4: Jaipur Pink Panthers

PKL Season 3: U Mumba PKL

Season 2: Bengaluru Bulls

PKL Season 1: U Mumba

PKL 9 Stats

Most Successful Raids by a player: Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 237 points

Most Successful Raid Points: Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 290 points

Most Super 10s: Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 17 in 23 games

Most Super Raids: Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors) - 11 in 21 games

Most Successful Tackles by a player: Ankush (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 86 points in 23 games

Most Successful High 5s by a player: Ankush (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 9

Most Points in the season: Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 296 points

Most Do or Die Raid Points: Sachin (Patna Pirates) - 67 points in 20 raids

Most Super Tackles: Parvesh Bhainswal (Telugu Titans) - 10 in 21 games

Published On December 17, 2022

